On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pic Of 'Something Special,' Rakul Preet Dropped This Comment

South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in the film Jaanu (2020), shared her sun-kissed picture on social media on Thursday. We must admit that Samantha's post has brightened up our day and it is a treat to her Instafam. In the picture, Samantha can be seen flashing her beautiful smile, as sunlight falls on her face. She looks stunning in a brown top and blue jeans. The actress also wrote a caption along with the photo. In the caption, she shared that it is a behind-the-scenes picture of "something special". Going by her caption, it seems that Samantha will be announcing her upcoming project soon.

Samantha wrote, "BTS of something special." See her post here:

Rakul Preet noticed Samantha's picture and called her "pretty" in the comment section. We wonder how Samantha's husband and actor Naga Chaitanya will react to her photo.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the Telugu film Shaakuntalam. The actress is also gearing up for the web series The Family Man Season 2. Samantha has worked with Naga Chaitanya in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili, Manam and Oh Baby!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him for 7 years. Naga Chaitanya is actor Nagarjuna's son.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet will now be seen in films Sardar Ka Grandson, Attack and Ayalaan. Rakul has been paired opposite Arjun Kapoor in Sardar Ka Grandson, John Abraham in Attack and Sivakarthikeyan in Ayalaan.