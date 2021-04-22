On Rakesh And Pinkie Roshan's 50th Wedding Anniversary, Here Are Some Vintage Pics

A still from the video. (courtesy rakesh_roshan9)

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinke Roshan are celebrating 50 years of togetherness today. On their special day, they shared pictures from their wedding festivities and their life together over the years in the form of a video. The vintage pictures are a sheer delight. One of the shots features veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who can be seen smiling with all his heart as she greets the couple. Sharing the beautifully-curated video on Instagram, Rakesh Roshan wrote: "Amazing 50 years. The first 50 years are always the hardest and we sailed through because of being imperfectly perfect. Love you so much more than any caption can convey."

Posting the same video on Instagram, Pinkie Roshan wrote: "Celebrating 50 years. I am not perfect... Neither are you. Yet we created a beautiful imperfect world of our own. Here's to 50 years of learning, growing, understanding, adapting and loving unconditionally. Thank you for the happiest 50 years of my life. To many more."

Sussanne Khan, who was earlier married to Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan's son Hrithik Roshan also wished the couple on their big day. She shared a video on Instagram and she wrote: "Love is a beautiful blessed feeling... All those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed. Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa. Wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many 'laugh out loud s' and also the best part of life ahead of you. #50yearsofwinning #loveislove #unconditional #happypeopleshinebrighter."

Rakesh Roshan started his career as an actor in 1970 film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani and followed it up films like Buniyaad, Khoobsurat, Kaamchor and Bhagwan Dada among others. He made his debut as director with 1987 film Khudgarz and also directed films like Khoon Bhari Maang, King Uncle, Koyala and Karan Arjun.