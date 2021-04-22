'Too Cute': Hrithik Roshan And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Comment On His Parents Pinkie And Rakesh Roshan's Pic

Pinkie Roshan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: pinkieroshan)

Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan are pure couple goals. On Wednesday evening, Pinkie Roshan shared a few glimpses of her swimming session with Rakesh Roshan in a pool. Of all those pictures and videos, there's one that stole the spotlight on the Internet. It features the couple holding each other's hands and posing happily for the camera in the pool. Pinkie Roshan accompanied her post with an equally adorable caption that read: "My partner for life, be proud to call me your wife." Her post was made even more special by the comments from her son, actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. "Hahaha," wrote Hrithik with clapping and high-five icons while Sussanne Khan commented: "Too cute...best picture.

Reacting to wife Pinkie's adorable caption, Rakesh Roshan also commented: "My wifey darling, don't forget that you're with Mr. Charming!" Aww.

On another video of Pinkie Roshan trying to hold her breathe underwater, Hrithik Roshan commented: "Woah! Amazing effort!"

Rakesh Roshan is best-known for directing films like Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and the Krrish film series. He has also worked in a number of films in the Seventies and Eighties.

Hrithik Roshan is also a renowned actor in Bollywood. Hrithik has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in a film titled Fighter.