On Rahul Khanna's 'Joy Of Specs' Pic, Shweta Bachchan's Comment Is A Winner

Rahul Khanna Instagrammed this photo (courtesy mrkhanna)

Highlights "All those in favour, say 'Eye'," Rahul Khanna captioned a post He posted a pic of his bespectacled self Shweta Bachchan commented: "The puns need work"

Trust Rahul Khanna to drive away your mid-week blues. Rahul Khanna, who often sends the Internet into a meltdown with his Instagram selfies, shared a new one. This time, featuring a bespectacled version of himself. However, it's his caption that garnered more attention this time and you will soon know why: "Caption proposed: 'The joy of specs'. All those in favour, say 'Eye'," wrote Rahul Khanna. LOL. Needless to say that Rahul Khanna's Instafam went into a tizzy, posting comments like "Oh my eyes", "It's more like hayee", "Aye to the eye", "Apple of my eye" and many more. A few comments were also spotted from Rahul Khanna's friends Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal but its Shweta Bachchan Nanda's comment that takes the cake.

"The puns need work," she wrote along with the face-palm emoji. Take a look at Rahul Khanna's post here and some of the comments below.

Every so often, Rahul Khanna trends for his shirtless selfies. His previous Instagram post was one such, with which he tried to explain "sweat equity." Readers, don't get distracted, okay?

Here's how Rahul Khanna battles Monday blues.

Have you seen Rahul Khanna's adorable message to "breakfast"?

Rahul Khanna's resume includes films such as The Emperor's Club, Dil Kabaddi, Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid and Fire Flies, which remains his last film. On TV, Rahul Khanna has been part of shows such as The Americans and the Indian version of 24. Rahul Khanna made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth, which got him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award.

