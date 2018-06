On Race 3 Day, Shah Rukh Khan Tweets Salman Khan But Not For New Film. Can You 'Zero' In For What?

Salman has a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights "A big thanks to bro Salman Khan," wrote SRK SRK thanked Salman "for making the Zero dream come alive" "Dil se," he added

Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se...Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero...Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEidhttps://t.co/fgynMfTjTX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018

Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies. https://t.co/W77sSkTz83 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018

We watched and enjoyed Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's bromance in theteaser on Thursday and now, it's time to witness a sweet message, which arrived on SRK's Twitter, addressed to thestar. "A big thanks to bro Salman Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi and Harry Hingorani and VFX Red Chillies and Aanand L Rai for making the Zero dream come alive. Dil se," SRK wrote after the Eid-specialteaser released on Thursday to send the Internet into a meltdown. The teaser offered the first glimpse of Salman from, in which he has a cameo. In the film, he appears to have been cast as the real-life superstar he is while it is not unknown that Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf named Bauua Singh inIn the tweet, SRK has also thanked his VFX team, who gets a substantial amount of credit for his onscreen character . Red Chillies had set up an office in Mumbai's Goregaon for the post-production edits ofand this is how Shah Rukh's Bauua Singh was brought alive on screen. "The makers will not superimpose SRK's face on a dwarf actor. They will shoot using Forced Perspective, a technique that employs optical illusion to make an object appear farther away, closer, larger or smaller than it actually is. It will make SRK look shorter," mid-day quoted a source as saying.Here's what Shah Rukh tweeted:This is how Shah Rukh and Salman replaced their famous Eid-hug tradition with the new bromance trend. Watch the teaser and you will know what we are taking about. ". To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero... Eid Mubarak. Love you all and hope you like it," Shah Rukh wrote while sharing it. Earlier, SRK also appreciated the teaser of Loveratri , which is produced by Salman Khan and stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.Salman Khan is currently busy with his new film ashit screens today. Directed by Anand L Rai,releases in December this year.