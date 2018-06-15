On Race 3 Day, Shah Rukh Khan Tweets Salman Khan But Not For New Film. Can You 'Zero' In For What?

We watched and enjoyed Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's bromance in the Zero teaser on Thursday and now, it's time to witness a sweet message, which arrived on SRK's Twitter, addressed to the Race 3 star. "A big thanks to bro Salman Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi and Harry Hingorani and VFX Red Chillies and Aanand L Rai for making the Zero dream come alive. Dil se," SRK wrote after the Eid-special Zero teaser released on Thursday to send the Internet into a meltdown. The teaser offered the first glimpse of Salman from Zero, in which he has a cameo. In the film, he appears to have been cast as the real-life superstar he is while it is not unknown that Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf named Bauua Singh in Zero.
Highlights
- "A big thanks to bro Salman Khan," wrote SRK
- SRK thanked Salman "for making the Zero dream come alive"
- "Dil se," he added
In the tweet, SRK has also thanked his VFX team, who gets a substantial amount of credit for his onscreen character. Red Chillies had set up an office in Mumbai's Goregaon for the post-production edits of Zero and this is how Shah Rukh's Bauua Singh was brought alive on screen. "The makers will not superimpose SRK's face on a dwarf actor. They will shoot using Forced Perspective, a technique that employs optical illusion to make an object appear farther away, closer, larger or smaller than it actually is. It will make SRK look shorter," mid-day quoted a source as saying.
Here's what Shah Rukh tweeted:
A big thx to bro @BeingSalmanKhan & @jaavedjaaferi & @Harry0073@vfx_redchillies & @aanandlrai for making the #Zero dream come alive.Dil Se— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 15, 2018
This is how Shah Rukh and Salman replaced their famous Eid-hug tradition with the new bromance trend. Watch the teaser and you will know what we are taking about. "Yeh lo..yeh lo Aanand L Rai ki taraf se...Iss baar Eid ka meetha bahut tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero... Eid Mubarak. Love you all and hope you like it," Shah Rukh wrote while sharing it.
Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se...Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero...Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEidhttps://t.co/fgynMfTjTX— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018
CommentsEarlier, SRK also appreciated the teaser of Loveratri, which is produced by Salman Khan and stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies. https://t.co/W77sSkTz83— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018
Salman Khan is currently busy with his new film as Race 3 hit screens today. Directed by Anand L Rai, Zero releases in December this year.