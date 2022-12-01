On Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' 4th Anniversary, A New Pic From Actress' Birthday Bash

Tamanna Dutt shared this picture. (courtesy: tam2cul)

Priyanka Copra and Nick Jonas, who are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today (December 1), received a special wish from the actress' BFF Tamanna Dutt. Tamanna has shared an adorable picture on her Instagram stories in which we can see Priyanka and Nick with their arms around each other as they watch fireworks on the beach. The image seems from Priyanka's 40th birthday bash as the actress can be seen in a red gown while Nick is in a printed co-ord set.

Along with an image, Tamanna wrote a sweet note that read, "Happy Anniversary! Here's to always celebrating every day every moment when you are together," followed by heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 after dating for a while. A while ago, Nick dropped an adorable post wishing his "love," Priyanka. Along with the images, he wrote, "And just like that it's been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love."

Here have a look:

Priyanka and Nick, earlier this year in January, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Mother's Day, Nick Jonas shared the first picture of Malti Marie along with a long note wishing Priyanka. An excerpt from the note read, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Russo Brothers' Citadel.