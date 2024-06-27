On Palak Tiwari's Pics, Rumoured Boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan Left An Emoji Comment

Palak shared this picture. (courtesy: PalakTiwari)

Palak Tiwari shared some stunning shots of herself against the backdrop of a scenic background on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Palak can be seen wearing a green full-sleeve shirt and joggers. In one click, Palak can be seen posing adorably by spreading her hands. She simply captioned the pictures, "MY USPA MONSOON." Palak's rumoured boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan was the first one to drop a comment on the pictures. Ibrahim shared a fire emoji which read, "Looking good." Palak also replied back with an emoji. Take a look:

Earlier this month, the actress was pictured outside Ibrahim's residence in Mumbai. She was spotted while exiting the venue. Palak was dressed in her casual best. After Palak left the venue, Ibrahim was also seen leaving his residence in a separate car. Several photos and videos have been doing the rounds on social media. Take a look:

Last year, Palak dismissed the dating rumours and said, "Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It's my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don't pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I'd rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it's a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

On the work front, Palak Tiwari made her acting debut in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, assisted Karan Johar in the hit movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.