On Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary, Google And Fans Remember The 'Cinderella Of Indian Cinema'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 01, 2018 12:44 IST
Meena Kumari in a still from Pakeezah. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twitter was delighted to see Meena Kumari's Google Doodle
  2. Google paid a tribute to Meena Kumari on her 85th birth anniversary
  3. Meena Kumari died of liver cirrhosis in March 1972

On the 85th birth anniversary of Meena Kumari, Google paid a tribute to the legendary actress with a special doodle dedicated to her. The late actress' fans were extremely happy about Google's special tribute and flooded Twitter with posts about the Pakeezah actress. Some fans expressed their happiness about the actress' Google Doodle and how it was a matter of honour for them while another section of the Internet remembered the "tragedy queen" on her birth anniversary and shared heart-felt messages. Fans showered their love in the form of tweets and some also referred to her as the "Cinderella of the Indian cinema." Here's a compilation of some of our favourite tweets:

 

 

 

 

A fan praised Meena Kumari and said that she is an "incomparable actress" and we couldn't have agreed more.

 

 

Apart from films, Meena Kumari was a fine poetess and singer, who signed her poetry and songs with the pseudonym "Naaz." The Internet knew that:

 

 

Here are some more:

 

 

 

 

Meena Kumari, who was also referred to as the female Guru Dutt of the Hindi film industry, enthralled the audience with her acting prowess and her expressive eyes. She featured in more than 90 films in a career span of over three decades. The actress delivered many hit films such as Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Pakeezah, Mere Apne, Aarti, Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Foot Path, Dil Ek Mandir and Kaajal.

Meena Kumari died of liver cirrhosis on March 31, 1972 at the age of 38.

