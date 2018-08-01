On Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary, Google And Fans Remember The 'Cinderella Of Indian Cinema'

Meena Kumari in a still from Pakeezah. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Twitter was delighted to see Meena Kumari's Google Doodle Google paid a tribute to Meena Kumari on her 85th birth anniversary Meena Kumari died of liver cirrhosis in March 1972

On the 85th birth anniversary of Meena Kumari, Google paid a tribute to the legendary actress with a special doodle dedicated to her. The late actress' fans were extremely happy about Google's special tribute and flooded Twitter with posts about the Pakeezah actress. Some fans expressed their happiness about the actress' Google Doodle and how it was a matter of honour for them while another section of the Internet remembered the "tragedy queen" on her birth anniversary and shared heart-felt messages. Fans showered their love in the form of tweets and some also referred to her as the "Cinderella of the Indian cinema." Here's a compilation of some of our favourite tweets:

Tribute to #Meenakumari ji by @GoogleIndia on her 85th Birth Anniversary

"The Quintessential Indian woman"



Had requested them yesterday from my personal account and yes dreams do come true.

Admin- @TashmiVyas. pic.twitter.com/KTfFH8aViV — Meena Kumari_fc (@FcMeena) July 31, 2018

My Grandmother and many from her generation speak volumes about #MeenaKumari and feel that actors of this generation are not even close to her Tragedy Queen in acting, dialogue delivery, beauty, grace. — Art_2_Write (@KarishmaUditC) August 1, 2018

A fan praised Meena Kumari and said that she is an "incomparable actress" and we couldn't have agreed more.

Remembering Meena Kumari, the ethereal beauty, the tragedy queen of Indian Cinema, the Female Guru Dutt, the Cinderella of Indian films on her birth anniversary today.



She is regarded as a "historically incomparable" actress of Hindi cinema.#MeenaKumaripic.twitter.com/g7CFeNpmtd — Rahul Kumar (@mr_rahulkumarms) August 1, 2018

Apart from films, Meena Kumari was a fine poetess and singer, who signed her poetry and songs with the pseudonym "Naaz." The Internet knew that:

Happy birthday to this icon,poet,epitome of grace/innocence,Tragedy Queen and the most unmatchable actress indian cinema will ever witness#MeenaKumaripic.twitter.com/MKv1pnKEyL — kartik dhanesha (@kartikdhanesha) August 1, 2018

Advertisement

Here are some more:

Even today, can't take my eyes off her when #MeenaKumari is on screen. Just looking at her makes me cry.. THE BEST EVER https://t.co/myaybl9RYD — manya patil seth (@manyavar) August 1, 2018

I feel so jealous to all the fans from #MeenaKumari ji generation that they was able to watch her movie in the time. — AnkitaDsinha (@AnkitaDsinha) August 1, 2018

Meena Kumari, who was also referred to as the female Guru Dutt of the Hindi film industry, enthralled the audience with her acting prowess and her expressive eyes. She featured in more than 90 films in a career span of over three decades. The actress delivered many hit films such as Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Pakeezah, Mere Apne, Aarti, Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Foot Path, Dil Ek Mandir and Kaajal.

Meena Kumari died of liver cirrhosis on March 31, 1972 at the age of 38.