'So Glad You Are Not Having A Party,' Gauri Khan Writes In ROFL Birthday Post For BFF Maheep Kapoor

Happy birthday, Maheep Kapoor. (courtesy: bhavanapandey)

Maheep Kapoor is celebrating her 50th birthday today and on her special day, we are in for a treat as her friends have been sharing some amazing throwback pictures of the actress. From Maheep's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh to close friends Gauri Khan and Kareena Kapoor, wishes came wrapped in the form of heartwarming notes and priceless pictures. Gauri posted a stunning photo of the birthday girl and wrote: “Happy birthday…so glad you are not having a party (laughing icon). Love you.” Maheep is in London, celebrating her birthday with her husband Sanjay Kapoor, daughter Shanaya and other family members. A quirky wish for Maheep also came from Kareena. “Dude, happy 16, love you bro, hugs,” she wrote while sharing a photo of the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star and Sanjay from their London getaway.

Screenshot of Gauri Khan's Instagram story

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story

Bhavana Pandey, who met Maheep when they were 21, summed up almost 30 years of “adventures and madness” they have had with a set of photos. She wrote: “Happy 50th, dude! To all the crazy years of all the adventures, madness and a roller coaster ride of emotions! Have an amazing day and the bestest year!” “Can't believe I met you when we were 21 and now you are 50! Everything's changed and yet nothing has! Love ya. PS. I have so many more pictures…saving them for your 75th,” read Bhavana's full post.

The photos also feature Sanjay, Gauri, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

Seema Sajdeh, too, presented rare photos of herself and the birthday girl in Instagram Reels. They are handpicked from the duo's vacations, get-togethers and events. In her post, Seema wrote about “scaling many mountains with” Maheep by her side. Her wish read: “Happy birthday to the hottest 50 in town. I've scaled many mountains with this one by my side. She's covered my ass, boosted my morale and held my hand more times than I can count. Some of my best memories so far, are with her but we're not done yet! Happiest birthday to this lioness, Maheep Kapoor. #fabulousat50.”

Neelam Kothari welcomed Maheep Kapoor “to the 50s” like this:

Screenshot of Neelam Kothari's Instagram story

Maheep Kapoor will next be seen in the third season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.