Jennifer Aniston's Post For <i>F.R.I.E.N.D.S</i> Co-Star Lisa Kudrow: "Happy Birthday To This Superwoman"

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star Lisa Kudrow turned 61 on Tuesday (July 30). The actress, known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the popular American sitcom, received a special birthday wish from her co-star Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green. Jennifer posted a still from one of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. episodes on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Lisa is dressed in a Superman costume, while Jennifer is wearing a black strapless dress. Both are flashing wide smiles. Jennifer's caption read, "Happy Birthday to this superwoman. I love you, floosh!" She also added a red heart emoji to the text.

Jennifer Aniston also re-shared a blooper video, originally posted by a fan page. In the video, Jennifer and Lisa Kudrow are trying to shoot a scene, but Lisa can not control her laughter.

In addition to Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. also featured David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry in pivotal roles. The show revolved around six friends in their 20s and early 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City, and share a close bond. The series aired for 10 years on NBC, from 1994 to 2004. Currently, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is available for streaming on Netflix.

Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S., died at the age of 54 in Los Angeles last year. After the actor's death, his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc released a joint statement. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," they wrote as quoted by People.