When Sandra Bullock Accidentally Addressed Lisa Kudrow As 'Phoebe' At A Party

Lisa Kudrow in F.R.I.E.N.D.S (courtesy: friends)

Actor Lisa Kudrow says colleague Sandra Bullock once confused her with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S alter ego Phoebe Buffay. Sandra Bullock, known for Miss Congeniality films, The Proposal, and Two Weeks Notice, is an ardent fan of the iconic NBC TV series which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 to 2004.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Anthony Anderson, Kudrow recalled an incident in which Bullock accidently addressed her as Phoebe, the oddball of the group of six friends.

"I just love this. I was at a big party and I was talking to Sandra Bullock - name-dropping, I have to, but it's true. And we were talking, and she was like, 'Well, I guess you'll just have to talk to yourself, Phoebe,' about something, and she called me 'Phoebe'," she said.

Lisa Kudrow said Sandra Bullock noticed her gaffe and quickly "caught herself, she went 'What'd I just do?'"

F.R.I.E.N.D.S, also starring Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, followed six friends navigating love, career and life in New York City.

