On Kiara Advani's Latest Post, Husband Sidharth Malhotra Leaves The Cutest Comment

Image shared by Kiara Advani. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth Malhotra's adorable comment on wife Kiara Advani's latest pictures from an event will surely brighten up your Sunday. Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been the talk of the town ever since their dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer last month. However, the duo's Instagram exchange on Kiara's latest post will prove, they are indeed the cutest couple in Bollywood at present. On Saturday, Kiara performed at the inaugural Women's Premier League and shared a series of photos of her dressed in a shimmery pink outfit. Sharing the gorgeous pictures from the event, the actress captioned it, "Tonight I'm feeling pink". Replying to the post, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "colour me pink".

The couple's endearing exchange on social media was liked by many. One replied to Sidharth's comment on Kiara's post, "This is the content we wanted." One more said, "Showing Instagram wala love." One fan also wrote, "Ufffff humara romantic ladkaaaaaa (our romantic boy)." One joked, "Sidharth, what is this behavior (laughing emojis)?"

Here's a look at the post:

Earlier this week, Sidharth Malhotra was pictured at an office in Mumbai. He was in a chatty mood. The actor, who happily posed with a couple of fans during his day out, was asked to pose solo by the paparazzi. The actor hilariously replied, "Ab main solo nahi raha (I am not solo anymore)." The paparazzi couldn't help but crack up after hearing Sidharth Malhotra's LOL answer. Sidharth Malhotra married his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace (Rajasthan) in the presence of family and friends last month. Check out the viral video here:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got married last month in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram and they wrote in their caption: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. They got married in Rajasthan and hosted two receptions - one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will also feature in Yodha. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan.