On Kajol's Do Patti Teaser, Ajay Devgn's Comment Eclipsed Everything Else

A still from Do Patti teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kriti Sanon and Netflix India shared the teaser of Do Patti and they wrote on Instagram, on Thursday, "Firsts are always special. Be it Kajol's first as a Cop or Kriti Sanon's first thriller. Do Patti coming soon only on Netflix." The teaser got a shout out from Badshah, Varun Dhawan and other stars. However, Kajol's husband and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's comment eclipsed everything else. "Competing with me," Ajay Devgn commented. FYI, Kajol plays a cop in the film and Ajay Devgn has starred as a cop in multiple films, including the Singham series, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, GangaaJal, Insan, among others.

Check out the teaser of Do Patti here:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan. Kajol and Ajay Devgn welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010.

Kajol had a super busy 2023 professionally. In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in the web-series The Trial. Before that, she featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also starred in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance) in 2022. She will next be seen in Do Patti, in which she will co-star with Kriti Sanon, who launched her production Blue Butterfly Films and is also backing the film.