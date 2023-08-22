Kriti Sanon Shares New Pics From Her First Day Of Shoot For Do Patti: 'Let's Create Magic'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is now a woman of many hats. The actress, who was the recipient of the Best Actress Award at Filmfare last year, surprised her fans this year by launching her own production house Blue Butterfly Films in July. Now, the actress has shared pictures from her first day of shoot of her film Do Patti. In the pictures shared, we can see Kriti Sanon, now an actor and a producer engrossed in reading a document. The Mimi star can be spotted in a white t-shirt with the words, "time to reinvent" written on it. The caption alongside it reads, "Day1 of shoot for me on #DoPatti. Time to Reinvent! Wearing 2 caps this time. Actor-Producer. Lots of Blue Butterflies dance in my stomach as I start this very special journey. Probably my MOST challenging role so far.. a story that touched me so deeply that it had to be the first for @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial ! #DoPatti. Let's make a film we are proud of! Let's create magic!"

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon's maiden production Do Patti went on floors a few days back. Kriti Sanon shared an update on her Instagram profile. She shared a picture with Kajol and Kanika Dhillon. Kriti posted another picture with her parents. Kriti wrote in the caption, "DO PATTI begins...! This is ready to flyyyyyy! Need all your love and blessings!" In a postscript, Kriti mentioned that she missed sister Nupur Sanon.

Kriti Sanon launched her own production house Blue Butterfly Films in July. A day after announcing her production house, Kriti announced the project Do Patti. Announcing the project Kriti wrote in the caption, "Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn't have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story!@netflix_in Ruchikaa Kapoor Super duper excited to reunite with Kajol ma'am after 8 years! Kajol. Kanika - I've always loved your writing & I'm so happy to be co-producing my first with you! If.. this is a special one! Kanika.d @kathhapictures." Kriti concluded the post with, "This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films.

Do Patti will be released on Netflix.