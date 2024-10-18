Celebrating Jyotika's Birthday With Her Best Performances Over The Years

Actress Jyotika celebrates her 46th birthday today, October 18. Known for her versatility, she has made a remarkable impact since making her debut in the 1997 Hindi film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna. Over the years, she has acted in notable films such as Chandramukhi, Kaakha Kaakha and Kaathal – The Core (2023), where she starred alongside Mammootty. She is also a well-known producer and received the award for Best Film Feature Film in 2022 for Soorarai Pottru, which she co-produced. On Jyotika's birthday, let's revisit some of her best roles.

Kushi

Jyotika as the solo female lead shined in this SJ Suryah-directed movie. Featuring opposite Vijay, Jyotika captivated viewers with her expressions, subtle charm, quirky gestures and some comic lines. The story was about the love-hate relationship between Jenny and Shiva.

Kaathal – The Core

Jyotika shared screen space with Mammooty for the first time in Kaathal – The Core. She essayed the role of Omana Philip Mathew in the film and impressed viewers with her acting chops. The story revolves around Mathew Devassy who sets on a political journey as an independent candidate.

Perazhagan

It was the remake of the Malayalam movie Kunjikoonan where Jyotika played a double role — a poor, blind girl and a young college student. Jyotika's stellar acting earned her the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress. Her husband Suriya was also a part of this comedy action.

Kaakha Kaakha

A Gautam Vasudev Menon directorial, Kaakha Kaakha is a milestone film in Jyotika's career. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the cop-drama revolves around a policeman, his family and a dreaded gangster who's up for revenge for his brother's death. The film was remade in Bollywood with John Abraham and Genelia D'Souza as leads.

Mozhi

Jyotika gave one of her career-best performances in this film. She played the role of a deaf and mute girl. Directed by Radha Mohan, Mozhi narrates the story of a musician's love for a woman with a disability. It featured Prithviraj, Jyothika, Prakash Raj, and Swarnamalya in important roles.

Chandramukhi

The actress left a lasting impression in the 2005 Tamil film Chandramukhi. She captivated the audience with her impressive portrayal of the mysterious Chandramukhi. The film also featured Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Vadivelu and Nayanthara.

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal

This romantic drama, starring Jyotika, along with Suriya and Bhumika Chawla, revolves around a recently married woman who comes to know her husband had a past involving a relationship. Directed by Krishna, the film was a hit for its songs, composed by AR Rahman.



