Turbo Trailer: Mammootty Returns With High-Octane Action And How

A still from Turbo. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of the much-anticipated Malayalam film of the year, Turbo, have finally dropped its trailer, and it's packed with action and humour. Mammootty plays the role of Turbo Jose. The nearly two-minute trailer introduces viewers to Turbo Jose's world, where his name alone strikes fear into the hearts of his adversaries. From intense one-on-one brawls to jaw-dropping stunt sequences, the trailer features Mammootty at his action-packed best. However, just when you think you've seen it all, a new challenger enters the scene, played by Raj B Shetty.

But Turbo isn't just about fists flying and adrenaline-fueled action sequences as there are moments of humour and wit that promise to keep audiences entertained throughout the film. Whether it's Turbo Jose's quick-witted banter or the hilarious situational comedy, the trailer hints at a perfect balance between action and comedy.

Directed by Vysakh and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Turbo features a star-studded cast, including Raj B Shetty and Telugu star Sunil making their Malayalam debuts. It also stars Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Siddique, Shabareesh Varma, and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles.

With cinematography by Vishnu Sarma, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and music by Christo Xavier, Turbo is set to hit theatres on May 23. For the unversed, the film is being distributed by Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films in India.