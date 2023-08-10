On Jailer's Big Day, Why Mohanlal Is The Object Of Internet Obsession

Mohanlal in Jailer. (courtesy: mohanlal)

The Internet can't keep calm because it is Jailer release day. As Rajinikanth's action film hit the theatres today, euphoric fans couldn't help but celebrate. However, there is a lot more to the movie than just the Rajinikanth factor. The film also has a cameo by superstar Mohanlal. On Thursday morning, Twitter users started sharing tweets about his extended cameo. His entry scene in the film, backed by Anirudh's BGM score, garnered a separate fan base all together. "Don't think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand. His scenes in the film are very effective. BGM by Anirudh and presentation by Nelson. The complete actor - Mohanlal. Audiences are in for a treat," tweeted a fan.

Don't think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand



His scenes in the film are very effective



BGM by #Anirudh & Presentation By #Nelson



The Complete Actor - #Mohanlal



Audiences are in for a treat #Jailer#JailerReview#JailerFDFSpic.twitter.com/rES5uyC2Pg — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 10, 2023

Words from another fan, "What slow motion entry of Mohanlal with Anirudh BGM. Such a banger. Theatre exploded."

This tweet pretty much sums up every Rajinikanth and Mohanlal fans' recations.

And with that, Mohanlal fans unite.

Different tweet, same emotion - "Entry Of Mohanlal With Anirudh BGM #Mathew #theatre #Exploded," tweeted a user.

"Finally it's celebration time. Extraordinary response for Mohanlal's cameo in Jailer," another euphoric fan added.

Finally It's Celebration Time



Extraordinary Response For #Mohanlal's Cameo In #Jailer



Postive Reports pic.twitter.com/FKn5Iif4tC — Midhun V Panoor (@Midhun2255) August 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Mohanlal shared a film still from his cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer on his Instagram profile on Thursday and he simply captioned it, "Jailer in cinemas near you." Take a look at Mohanlal's post here:

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also stars Tamannaah, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. The film hit the theatres on Thursday.