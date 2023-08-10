On Jailer's Big Day, Why Mohanlal Is The Object Of Internet Obsession

The Internet can't keep calm because it is Jailer release day. As Rajinikanth's action film hit the theatres today, euphoric fans couldn't help but celebrate. However, there is a lot more to the movie than just the Rajinikanth factor. The film also has a cameo by superstar Mohanlal. On Thursday morning, Twitter users started sharing tweets about his extended cameo. His entry scene in the film, backed by Anirudh's BGM score, garnered a separate fan base all together. "Don't think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand. His scenes in the film are very effective. BGM by Anirudh and presentation by Nelson. The complete actor - Mohanlal. Audiences are in for a treat," tweeted a fan.
Don't think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 10, 2023
His scenes in the film are very effective
BGM by #Anirudh & Presentation By #Nelson
The Complete Actor - #Mohanlal
Audiences are in for a treat #Jailer#JailerReview#JailerFDFSpic.twitter.com/rES5uyC2Pg
Words from another fan, "What slow motion entry of Mohanlal with Anirudh BGM. Such a banger. Theatre exploded."
That Slow Motion Entry Of #Mohanlal With #Anirudh Bgm Such A Bange !!_— Ragnar (@dwaith7) August 10, 2023
Mathew _
Theatre Exploded _#Jailer#JailerFDFSpic.twitter.com/JfXPnSA8hX
This tweet pretty much sums up every Rajinikanth and Mohanlal fans' recations.
#Rajini Fans & #Mohanlal Fans Right Now@Nelsondilpkumar Thankyou Annaa#Jailerpic.twitter.com/nczGqI3qYg— Jiss2255 (@Jiss22552) August 10, 2023
And with that, Mohanlal fans unite.
Hollly Mollyyy— Jiss2255 (@Jiss22552) August 10, 2023
Can't Wait To watch#Mohanlal#JailerFDFSpic.twitter.com/XhRamTqehd
Different tweet, same emotion - "Entry Of Mohanlal With Anirudh BGM #Mathew #theatre #Exploded," tweeted a user.
Entry Of #Mohanlal With #Anirudh BGM#Mathew#theatre#Explodedpic.twitter.com/QOUtGmx9zs— febznegative (@febin131) August 10, 2023
"Finally it's celebration time. Extraordinary response for Mohanlal's cameo in Jailer," another euphoric fan added.
Finally It's Celebration Time— Midhun V Panoor (@Midhun2255) August 10, 2023
Extraordinary Response For #Mohanlal's Cameo In #Jailer
Postive Reports pic.twitter.com/FKn5Iif4tC
Meanwhile, Mohanlal shared a film still from his cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer on his Instagram profile on Thursday and he simply captioned it, "Jailer in cinemas near you." Take a look at Mohanlal's post here:
Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also stars Tamannaah, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. The film hit the theatres on Thursday.