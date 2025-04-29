On Irrfan Khan's 5th Death Anniversary, An Open Letter From <i>Piku</i> Director Shoojit Sircar

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shoojit Sircar remembered Irrfan Khan on his fifth death anniversary. Sircar shared heartfelt memories of their jhal muri sessions together. He praised Irrfan's charm and expressed how much he is missed.

On Irrfan Khan's 5th death anniversary, Piku director Shoojit Sircar remembered the actor through an emotional note. In the note, Shoojit Sircar wrote how he misses his "jhal muri sessions" with the late actor. Sharing BTS pictures from the sets of Piku, Shoojit Sircar fondly remembered the friendship he shared with Irrfan.

Addressing Irrfan as "dear", Shoojit Sircar wrote, "Friend, wherever you are, I know you're doing well and have probably made many new friends there. I'm sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have. Here, I'm doing fine. But there's one thing you might not be aware of Irfaan - just how much you're loved and missed here. You'd be surprised."

"I miss our jhal muri sessions and the laughter we shared. Your discussions on the magic of life were always fascinating. I cherish those moments. Remember our long conversations about spiritualism and science when you were in London? Those talks were incredibly deep," he added.

"I've got the books you recommended, and I often think about our discussions on life and death. Your smile and those mystical eyes of yours are etched in my memory. It's not easy living every day without you; there's a huge vacuum," Shoojit Sircar opened up his heart.

Talking about Irrfan's sons Babil and Ayan, the director wrote, "Irfaan, I wanted to let you know that Babil and Ayan are doing well. Babil and I play football together, and I've become a bit of a guardian to him. Don't worry, I'm looking out for him. Sutapa and I talk often. Me and Ronnie, we've just finished a film project with Babil. He's growing into a fine artist, slowly carving his own space in the industry. I'm sure he's on the right path, just like you always envisioned."

"I know you're watching over us from wherever you are, and that's a comfort. There's so much to talk about, but for now, I'll just say adieu, friend. Lots of love," signed off Shoojit Sircar.

Richa Chadha wrote in the comments section, "Cinema misses him." Rasika Dugal, Banita Sandhu, Bhumi Pednekar dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Shoojit Sircar had directed Irrfan Khan in the 2015 film Piku. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone played the lead alongside Irrfan Khan in the film. The actor died on April 29, 2020, at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital after a brave fight against neuroendocrine tumour.