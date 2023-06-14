On Hrithik Roshan's 'Vitamin D'hoop' Post, Comments Are About Jadoo

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan woke up this morning and did what he does best - he worked out. The actor posted a picture of himself soaking up the sun and he captioned it, "When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D'hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue." He added the hashtag #keepgoing to the post. The comments on the post veered from Koi... Mil Gaya and Jadoo references to some remarks about the actor setting fitness goals as always. In Hrithik's film Koi... Mil Gaya, an alien named Jadoo consumes sunlight as his dose of power. "Fighter star," commented a fan referring to the actor's upcoming project. "Inspired by Jadoo," wrote another fan. "Sir we're waiting for Krrish-4," another one added.

More ROFL Koi... Mil Gaya references on Hrithik Roshan's post - "Sir jadoo se shaktiya lelo, apki instant body ban jayegi," wrote a user. Jadoo and Krrish like dhoop," wrote another one. Other fans, who were inspired by the actor's fitness post, dropped comments like "Kabir getting ready for another mission" and "Morning motivation we needed! Hitting the gym now."

See Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Hrithik Roshan's love for fitness needs no introduction. The actor actively shares posts from his fitness diaries. In March, the actor shared this throwback and wrote, "When the diet n sleep score is on point , it feels so good. Took this in November 2022. Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break."

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in the much-awaited War 2 with Jr NTR. The film will be directed by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.