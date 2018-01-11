On Hrithik Roshan's Birthday, A Special Gift From Akshay Kumar's Mom

Akshay Kumar's mother sent a cake to Hrithik Roshan on his 44rth birthday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 11, 2018 20:51 IST
Hrithik Roshan with Akshay Kumar in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

  1. Hrithik Roshan thanked Akshay Kumar's mom for the cake
  2. Hrithik celebrated his 44rth birthday yesterday
  3. "Akshay Kumar I was so touched," tweeted Hrithik
Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 44rth birthday yesterday and guess who surprised the Kaabil star with a birthday cake? She was none other than actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia. Nothing could have been better for Hrithik than to receive such a heartwarming gift on his special day. Sharing the picture of the cake sent by Akshay's mom, which looked quite tempting, Hrithik mentioned that he was 'touched' and he also asked Akshay to convey his thanks to his mother. "And @akshaykumar I was so touched. Please thank your mom for my delicious cake! Blessings and love I cherish," tweeted Hrithik.
 

On Hrithik's birthday, Sonali Bendre also tweeted a super cute video, featuring Hrithik and tagged him as the 'best babysitter in town.' Sonali sent lots of love and posted this.
 

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also posted a sweet photo with Hrithik and wrote: "Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday. Smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light...limitless. #sacredheart."
 


Another wish came from Hrithik's first heroine Ameesha Patel, who co-starred with Hrithik in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.
 


On Hrithik's birthday, his father Rakesh Roshan also made the announcement of Krrish 4.
 

Hrithik's first Krrish film released in 2006 while the second film in the series, titled Krrish 3 hit the screens in 2013. Both the films featured Priyanka Chopra opposite Hrithik. The anti-hero of Krrish was Naseeruddin Shah while Vivek Oberoi played the antagonist in Krrish 3.

As of now Hrithik Roshan is busy with Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar.

