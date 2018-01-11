On Hrithik Roshan's Birthday, A Special Gift From Akshay Kumar's Mom

Highlights
- Hrithik Roshan thanked Akshay Kumar's mom for the cake
- Hrithik celebrated his 44rth birthday yesterday
- "Akshay Kumar I was so touched," tweeted Hrithik
And @akshaykumar I was so touched. please thank your mom for my delicious cake! Blessings and love I cherish. pic.twitter.com/wL1eNpvniS— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 11, 2018
On Hrithik's birthday, Sonali Bendre also tweeted a super cute video, featuring Hrithik and tagged him as the 'best babysitter in town.' Sonali sent lots of love and posted this.
Happy happy birthday to the best babysitter in town & one of the nicest people I know. Wishing that this year brings you all that you hope for @iHrithik. Lots of love always... pic.twitter.com/yhJLUwiMGr— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) January 10, 2018
Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also posted a sweet photo with Hrithik and wrote: "Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday. Smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light...limitless. #sacredheart."
Another wish came from Hrithik's first heroine Ameesha Patel, who co-starred with Hrithik in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.
On Hrithik's birthday, his father Rakesh Roshan also made the announcement of Krrish 4.
Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik— Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018
As of now Hrithik Roshan is busy with Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar.