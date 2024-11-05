Athiya Shetty Wins Hearts By Reposting A Touching Birthday Wish From Her Bodyguard

Happy Birthday to Athiya Shetty. The actress turns 32 today. To mark the occasion, many of her celebrity friends posted special wishes for her. From Diana Penty to Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, several stars shared birthday posts, and Athiya made sure to repost them all on her Instagram Stories. What caught our attention was a special post shared by her bodyguard, Ajeet. In the snap, Ajeet can be seen posing with the birthday girl and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul. The note read, “Happy birthday Athiya Shetty ma'am.” Always the kind one, Athiya made sure to repost that on her Instagram. We must say — we are truly impressed with her humble personality.

Athiya also posted a few photos with the caption, "Abundantly blessed… Thank you for all your birthday wishes."

To wish the love of his life, KL Rahul uploaded a series of snaps featuring himself and Athiya Shetty. In another post, we see Athiya wrapped in the cricketer's arms, the couple relishing noodles and a cute selfie of the lovebirds. Oh, and the last slide, with the birthday girl in a goofy pose, is surely the winner. “My craziee birthday baby,” KL Rahul wrote in the caption. Responding to the post, Athiya said, “Love you.” Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 2023.

Athiya Shetty's father, actor Suniel Shetty, also posted an adorable wish for his daughter. He shared a total of four throwback snaps. The first three are solo pictures of little Athiya, and the last snap features Suniel Shetty, Athiya, and her brother, Ahan. “Happy birthday to the best part of me… my all time favourite human….my best friend…my confidante and the greatest joy of my life ……love you beyond measure Tiaaaaa,” wrote Suniel Shetty in the caption. Athiya was quick to comment on this post. She simply wrote, “Love you,” and added a black heart emoji.

Athiya Shetty has appeared in movies such as Hero, Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.