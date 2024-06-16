On Father's Day, Varun Dhawan Shares First Pic Of His Daughter: 'Couldn't Be Happier To Be A Girl Dad'

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: varundvn)

Bhediya star Varun Dhawan, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this month, is celebrating his first father's day as a dad today. On the happy occasion, the actor, who will be seen in a Baby John and Citadel next, shared a picture with his newborn and another with his pet. For the unversed, this is the first time the actor has shared a picture of his baby girl. “Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad,” Varun wrote in the caption.

Parineeti Chopra, who shot the song Jaaneman Aah with the actor wrote in the comment section, "Girl daddd VD, badaa ho gaya re tu." His Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor also dropped heart emojis below the post.

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan shared the news of his little daughter's arrival with the world. He posted a video on Instagram featuring an animation of his dog, Joey, sitting in a parachute with a message that read, “Welcome lil' sis.” The text attached to the video read, “Our baby girl is here.” Towards the end of the clip, we can see a message from the new parents – “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support and understanding. Natasha & Varun.”

In the caption, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.” No doubt, Varun's industry colleagues showered love in the comment section. Actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rohit Saraf, Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and others dropped congratulatory comments.

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan made a cameo appearance in Aditya Sarpotdar's film Munjya. In the post-credits, we can see Varun's character from Bhediya, Bhaskar, in a funny scene with co-star Abhishek Banerjee. Varun last headlined Bawaal, in which the actor shared screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.