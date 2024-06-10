New Parents Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal To Move Into Hrithik Roshan's Current Juhu House: Report

Image instagrammed by Varun Dhawan. (courtesy: VarunDhawan)

The newest parents in B-Town, actor Varun Dhawan and his wife designer Natasha Dalal, have reportedly rented Hrithik Roshan's current house in Juhu, Mumbai. According to Hindustan Times, the couple will soon be moving to the house with their baby daughter, born on June 3. The family of three will be neighbours of actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who also reside in the same building, as per the report. A source quoted in the daily said, “Varun and Natasha will be shifting into this house with their daughter. It is a sea-facing apartment, currently occupied by Hrithik, who in turn is moving to another apartment in the same location Juhu. VD and family will have actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala as neighbours, who are residing in the same building.”

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan shared the news of his little daughter's arrival with the world. He posted a video on Instagram featuring an animation of his dog, Joey, sitting in a parachute with a message that read, “Welcome lil' sis.” The text attached to the video read, “Our baby girl is here.” Towards the end of the clip, we can see a message from the new parents – “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support and understanding. Natasha & Varun.”

In the caption, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.” No doubt, Varun's industry colleagues showered love in the comment section. Actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rohit Saraf, Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and others dropped congratulatory comments.

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan made a cameo appearance in Aditya Sarpotdar's film Munjya. In the post-credits, we can see Varun's character from Bhediya, Bhaskar, in a funny scene with co-star Abhishek Banerjee. Varun last headlined Bawaal, in which the actor shared screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.