On Farah Khan's 58th Birthday, Wishes From Shabana Azmi, Ananya Panday And Other Celebs

Farah Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is celebrating her birthday today and wishes are flowing in from all quarters. Farah, who has a long list of popular films and accolades to her credit, received a lot of love from her colleagues on her special day. For instance, actress Anushka Sharma shared a photo of Farah and said, "Happy birthday, Farah. Wishing you love and light always." Similarly, Patralekhaa, a close friend of Farah, shared an image and said, “Happy Birthday Farah Khan ma'am. Wishing you only the best in life. You know we love you and are just grateful that you are in our lives. Have a blessed year 2023.” To this, Farah Khan replied, “So blessed I have you in my life too baby…”

Ananya Panday shared a sweet selfie featuring her with Farah Khan and wrote, "Happy happiest to the best of best. Love you!!! Farah Ma'am.

Bhavana Pandey dropped an image of Farah Khan wearing Chunky Panday's shirt and said, “#IFYKYK Happy Birthday, hottie! Especially in Chunky's kurta.” Sharing the backstory, Farah said, “Bhavvv, if your dog hadn't peed I wouldn't need to wear this.”

Malaika Arora also shared a post for her “oldest, sexiest, most stylish, fashion-forward friend…” A part of her note read, “Happy birthday kameeni, Farah Khan Kunder, love you (heart).”

Sonali Bendre shared an image with Farah Khan and said, “Happy Birthday to this Wonder Woman! Lots of love, Farah.”

Maniesh Paul also shared an image with Farah Khan and said, “Happy birthday my Farrruuuu. Stay the awesome soul you are always. They don't make them like you anymore. Love you.”

Here is how Kajol wished Farah Khan on her special day.

Shabana Azmi has picked a picture from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to wish Farah Khan.

Sikander Kher shared a selfie and said, “Happy birthday Farah! Sabko ek ek kamal ka one liner mubarak ho.”

Diana Penty has sent a “big squishy hug” to her dearest Farah Khan. She also said, “...and expecting a dabba of biryani in return. Love you.” To this, Farah Khan, “This barter system.”

Sonam Kapoor has picked some major throwback moments to wish her “mama's BFF.”

Farah Khan was last seen in an episode of Bigg Boss 16, supporting her brother Sajid Khan who is a contestant on the show.