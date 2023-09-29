On Completing 10 Years In Films, Atlee Thanks Vijay And Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan (From Left). (Courtesy: Georgeviews)

Atlee, who expanded his nation-wide fame with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, completed a decade in the film industry on Friday. To mark this occasion, he shared the five posters of the films he directed so far - Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, Bigil and Jawan. Among five films, Atlee has collaborated with Thalapathy Vijay in the three movies (Theri, Mersal, Bigil). Atlee also acknowledged his mentor director Shankar in his gratitude note. Atlee began his post with these words, "10 years into the film industry and it's nothing short of a dream. Thanks to everyone who stood by me; Priyaatlee ,my family, my friends, well wishers, press, tv channels and last but not the least my audience & fans. My mentor Shanmughamshankar sir."

He also thanked his producers, technicians, music directors individually. He wrote a special note for Vijay. It read, "Special thanks to my Anna Actor Vijay for being a constant support throughout." He didn't forget Shah Rukh Khan too. He wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan sir for being kind and loving as always and and trusting me with Jawan." Atlee signed off his post with these words, "It's been a wonderful journey, you all have motivated me so much and made me break my barriers to go beyond. It's just a beginning with all the learnings so far. God is so kind. Thank you so much and love you all."

Actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote on Atlee's post, "Onwards and upwards Ats! This is just the beginning. More power to you. Super proud! Big congratulations." Sanya Malhotra, who worked in Jawan under Atlee's leadership, wrote, "Congratulations Sir." Arya, who worked in Atlee's debut movie Raja Rani, wrote, "Congratulations baby. many more to come."

Take a look at Atlee's post here:

Priya Atlee, who happens to be the biggest cheerleader of Atlee, shared a collage comprising a throwback picture and a present one. She wrote, "2013 - 2023 Raja Rani - Jawan. Having seen you as a friend , boyfriend , husband and father now , has been an incredible journey , I have not seen a dedicated and a hard working person like you papa , you are here only because of true hard work , respect and dedication towards your work , happy and proud to be a part of your journey and will be forever. Love u so much. Wishing you one and only happiness forever and ever , Meer and mumma will be by your side holding pompoms and cheering u always , love u daddaa. Big Congratulations and wishing you many many many more good things to come ahead."

Take a look at the post here:

Atlee also received shout out from Nayanthra, who was rumoured to be having a tiff with Atlee over her length of role in Jawan. Sharing the poster of Raja Rani (Nayanthara played the lead character in the movie), Nayanthra wrote, "Proud of you." Atlee in his post called Nayanthara darling.

Atlee made his pan-India debut with Jawan and it has been shattering box office records since its release.