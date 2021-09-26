On Chunky Panday's Birthday, Throwback Treats From Wife Bhavana And Daughter Ananya

What Bhavana posted on Chunky Panday's birthday (courtesy bhavanapandey)

Happy birthday, Chunky Panday. The actor turns 59 years old today and wishes are pouring in from all quarters. Chunky Panday's loved ones made the actor's day special by penning some special posts for him on social media. On top of the list is Bhavana Pandey who shared several precious throwback photos and a loved up note for her significant other. In the images, Bhavana and Chunky are seen spending some quality time with each other at the beach and in eateries, among other places. She also shared images of Chunky with their daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Pandey.

After one glance at the photos, we have to admit that the vintage pictures are all frame-worthy. Professing her love for Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Love you. Best husband, best friend, best father. Wishing you the best always,” tagging her husband.

Reacting to the post, model-actress Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy b'day dear Chunky Panday.” Karisma Kapoor, too, said, “Happy birthday, Chunky,” with a cake emoji.

Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Panday also shared a note for her father on the special day. Calling him her “favourite person”, Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture in which she is seen standing with Chunky Panday who is holding Rysa in his arms. “My favourite person in the world! Happy b'day Papa, love you.”

Reacting to the image, Maheep Kapoor left heart emojis. Actress Mrunal Thakur said, “Happy birthday, sir.”

Ananya Panday shares a special bond with her father and this is evident from her social media posts. For instance, on the occasion of Father's Day, Ananya Panday wrote, “Coolest there ever was, coolest there will ever be (and imma not joking about that),” referencing the famous dialogue by Chunky Panday from the Housefull series. Along with the throwback pictures, she added, “ Happy Father's Day Papa. Love you the most.”

Bhavana Pandey also often treats fans to pictures of herself with Chunky Panday. She once shared a selfie, with a cheeky caption poking fun at Chunky's hairstyle. She wrote in the caption, “Someone's ready on time. Oh, wait. He forgot the hair.”

Reacting to the image, the couple's friend and director Farah Khan Kunder told Bhavana, “You look like his eldest daughter,” with laughing emoticons.

Chunky Panday made his debut opposite Neelam Kothari in the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag. He is known for his work in Paap Ki Duniya, Nakabandi, Vishwatma, Aankhen, Housefull, Begum Jaan and Saaho.