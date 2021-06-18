Baby Ananya With Parents Chunky And Bhavana Pandey In An Adorable Throwback Pic

Bhavana Pandey shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Bhavana Pandey shared an old photo of Ananya from her childhood

Chunky Pandey can be seen holding little Ananya in his arms in the photo

Sharing the photo, Bhavana Pandey wrote: "Cuties"

It is always nice to see throwback pictures from Ananya Panday's childhood and thanks to her mom Bhavana Pandey, we got a hold of one such photo on Friday. Bhavana Pandey, on her Instagram profile, shared a million-dollar photo of baby Ananya and her pint-sized cousin Ahaan. Actor Chunky Pandey can be seen holding little Ananya in his arms while Bhavana can be seen holding Ahaan in her arms and happily posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, Bhavana Pandey wrote: "Cuties." Ahaan Panday is the son of actor Chunky Panday's brother Chikki and fitness expert Deanne. Here's the photo we are talking about:

Bhavana Pandey's Instagram feed has a lot of pictures of Ananya from her childhood. On Mother's Day, Bhavana wished her mom with this epic photo.

"Grandparents are truly the best, miss you every day," wrote Bhavana Pandey while sharing this photo of her grandmother and daughter Ananya. So cute!

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was the sequel to 2012's Student Of The Year. She was next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya's last film was Khaali Peeli. She has a couple of films lined-up now - she will next be seen in a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda (directed by Puri Jagannadh), as well as in Shakun Batra's romantic drama alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.