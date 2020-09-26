On Chunky Panday's Birthday, Daughter Ananya Shares Throwback Video As A Thank You Note

Chunky Panday shared this pic with Ananya (courtesy ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday shared a special birthday wish for dad Chunky Panday on his birthday on Saturday. Ananya took a trip down memory lane and revisited a childhood memory featuring a baby version of herself and her parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday. Ananya, who stepped into Bollywood last year, thanked her father for introducing her to the camera and making her comfortable in front of it. In the video, Chunky and Bhavana can be seen playing with Ananya in front of a video camera. With the video, Ananya shared this thank you note for her father on his birthday: "Happy b'day, Pip. Thank you for making me fall in love with the camera. I'll always be your baby." Chunky and Bhavana are also parents to a younger daughter named Rysa.

Baby Ananya Panday's superpower was being adorable. Here's proof:

Ananya Panday loves to share glimpses of her childhood memories on special occasions. On Rakhi, she shared this video from when Rysa was born: "I'll always protect you as long as you let me give you kisses. Happy Rakhi, lil Rysa pudding."

Earlier this year, Ananya Panday clubbed a Father's Day wish for Chunky Panday along with a birthday wish for her mom and shared this priceless throwback of her parents.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 - she was launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Ananya has also featured in the movie Pati Patni Aur Who. She will next be seen in Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Ananya Panday also has a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the line-up, which just went on floors.