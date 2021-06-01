On Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta Post, Fans Well Up: 'Miss You, Sushant Singh Rajput'

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta will always remain special for actress Ankita Lokhande - the Ekta Kapoor produced show aired on Zee TV between 2009-2014 and marked the actress' gateway to stardom in television. In Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande co-starred with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June last year. Cast as lovers in the show - Archana and Manav - Ankita and Sushant dated for six years till parting ways in 2016. Marking 12 years of the iconic show today, Ankita Lokhande poured her heart out in an Instagram post, writing: "12 years! Oh, yes... yes, it's 12 years of Pavitra Rishta, time flies really quickly. With more than 66 awards, Pavitra Rishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show... Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today."

Ankita also thanked Ekta Kapoor for making her part of Pavitra Rishta: "The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you Balaji, Ekta Kapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me."

Ankita Lokhande's post, which comes with a montage of Pavitra Rishta memories, made fans of Sushant Singh Rajput quite a bit emotional. They flooded Ankita's post with comments remembering the late actor - the general sentiment being: "Miss you, Sushant Singh Rajput."

Meanwhille, here's how Ekta Kapoor relived fond memories: "12 years and a million memories later... Pain love and angst makes this show the purest bond ever! Pavitra Rishta, you resurrected my career, gave me life long bonds! Thank you."

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career in television with Ekta Kapoor's 2008 show Kis Desh Mein Hain Meraa Dil, in which he was cast as the second lead. Pavitra Rishta marked his debut show as the main lead. Sushant, who shot to fame with Pavitra Rishta, switched careers and made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che!. Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released after his death.