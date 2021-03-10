On Ananya Panday's Birthday Post For Sister Rysa, Rumoured Boyfriend Ishaan Khatter Left This Comment

Ananya Panday shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, on Wednesday, shared pictures from her sister Rysa's 17th birthday party on Instagram. Ananya and Rysa are the daughters of actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana. The actress, in her post, shared a set of photos of herself and her younger sister and wrote: "She's 17!! Ughh, stop Rysa! Happy birthday" with some crying face and red heart icons. However, it is Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter's comment on her post that caught our attention. Reacting to the pictures, in some of which Ananya can be seen posing as a stressed and tensed elder sister, actor Ishaan Khatter wrote: "Hahahaha, you're really devasted that she's growing in pic 3rd." Reports about Ananya and Ishaan's rumoured relationship surfaced online after they went to the Maldives together last year to rang in the New Year in each other's company.

Ananya Panday picked a crop top and jeans for her sister's birthday bash, where Rysa stole the spotlight in a stunning dress.

To wish his daughter, Chunky Pandey zeroed in on some recent, as well as some throwback pictures of themselves. "Happy happy happy birthday my darling, Rysa pudding," he wrote in his greeting.

Bhavana Pandey wrote this in her birthday post for Rysa: "Happy birthday my gorgeous girl! My arrive pudding! Keep smiling! keep shining!! love you the mostest!"

Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She was next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya's last film was Khaali Peeli, where she featured alongside Ishaan Khatter. She has a couple of films lined-up now - she will next be seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda (directed by Puri Jagannadh), as well as in Shakun Batra's romantic drama alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.