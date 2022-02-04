On Amitabh Bachchan's 'Push A Door' Post, Granddaughter Navya Naveli's Comment

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (Courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's social media posts are never devoid of a sense of motivation. Amitabh Bachchan, who stays close to the hearts of millions of his fans, often lends his humour and wit to the posts. And, sometimes pearls of wisdom also drop by our way. The veteran actor's long-standing experience in the film industry has moulded much of his outlook on life. And, now, he chooses to upload photos from his film shoots to share his thoughts. On Thursday, Big B posted a photo where he is stepping over the threshold of a door. As he steps out in a blue hoodie and white trousers, we see the word "Push" written on the door panel. Taking a cue from this simple word, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "You need to push a door if it does not open...And, enter." That's quite a lot of motivation for Friday, thanks to Big B. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda agrees as she commented with a raised-hand icon.

Amitabh Bachchan has his own eccentric way of keeping his Instafam entertained. The superstar's throwback photos are some of the most sought-after posts. Recently, he turned one such image into a sort of game. Amitabh Bachchan had shared a movie still where he is looking at his co-star. But he cropped the photo so that only the hand of the co-star is visible. Then he asked his fans, "Whose hand is it?" He followed this post with the full-scape photo that revealed late actress Sridevi by his side.

The still is from the 1984 film Inquilaab. Here's what he posted later:

Apart from sharing wise words and interesting throwback photos, Amitabh Bachchan also talks about his range of moods during work. Recently, he was tied up in a quagmire of routines while dubbing for a film. He admitted that the work was "tough". Here's what he wrote, "Work work work... routine be the need... brings you back... dubbing for upcoming film... tough... but when was it ever easy."

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Sooraj R. Barjatya's Uunchai, among other films.