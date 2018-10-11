On Amitabh Bachchan's 76th Birthday, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor And Others Wish The 'Legend'

Shraddha Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Happy birthday, Amitabh Bachchan! Mr Bachchan turns 76 today and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he is one of Bollywood's most loved actors (the many birthday posts prove that). Big B's closest friends, colleagues and fans posted wishes on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him. Big B's Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt shared a greyscale picture of Mr Bachchan and wrote: "Happy birthday to the mega legend! Our biggest inspiration and possibly the most fashionable person I've met. Happy birthday Sir! Lots of love and the biggest hug possible." Shraddha Kapoor also shared a picture of herself with Amitabh Bachchan, from the sets of the TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and wrote: "Wising our beloved, evergreen Shahenshah a very happy birthday."

Wishing our beloved, evergreen Shahenshah a very happy birthday @SrBachchanpic.twitter.com/9FmmxCYtm6 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 11, 2018

Preity Zinta, who has co-starred with her "all-time favourite" Mr Bachchan in films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Veer Zara among others, shared a still from the film The Last Lear. Check out her post here:

In his special birthday post for Mr Bachchan,Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan, addressed him as the "tallest superstar of Indian cinema" and wrote: "Big B and tiny me. Happy birthday to the tallest superstar of Indian Cinema and every generation's favourite. Thank you Sir, for inspiring us with great work and encouraging all of us with your kind words."

Happiest happy birthday to the legend @SrBachchan sir. Wishing you all the joy and happiness you could possibly hope for the years to come. Have a lovely day! pic.twitter.com/Yjgi3xxmdb — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 11, 2018

Meanwhile, here's how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya wished the actor on his special day.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with the promotional duties of his forthcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Other than that, he has Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu and Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.