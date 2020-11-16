On Aditya Roy Kapur's Birthday, A Gift For Fans: Details Of New Film Om - The Battle Within

Happy birthday, Aditya Roy Kapur! (Image courtesy: zeestudiosofficial)

Good news for all fans of Aditya Roy Kapur, you will get to see him next in a new film titled Om - The Battle Within. On Aditya's 35th birthday, filmmaker Ahmed Khan announced that the actor will star in "an action avatar" in a new film, directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by himself, his wife Shaira Khan and Zee Studios. Sharing a shirtless picture of Aditya Roy Kapur, Ahmed Khan wrote: "Presenting Aditya Roy Kapur in OM - The Battle Within on his birthday in an Action Avataar along with Zee Studios. To be directed by Kapil Verma, produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan." The shooting schedule of Om - The Battle Within is expected to start next month and the film will reportedly release next year.

Om - The Battle Within will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil. It is expected to be shot in India as well as abroad.

Aditya Roy Kapur's film Ludo recently released on Netflix. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney.

Aditya garnered a whole lot of praise for his performance in his previous film Malang. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, released earlier this year. It also featured Anil Kapoor and Disha Patani.

Aditya Roy Kapur has starred in films like Kalank, Fitoor, Sadak 2, Aashiqui 2, OK Jaanu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Action Replayy.