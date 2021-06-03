On 48th Wedding Anniversary, Here's How Amitabh Bachchan Wished Jaya Bachchan

Big B shared this throwback from his wedding. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B shared pictures from his wedding day

"Thank you all for your greetings on our anniversary," wrote Big B

"Now 48 years," he wrote in his blog

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for 48 long years and on their anniversary, Big B shared throwbacks on social media on Thursday. The actor scooped out some throwback gems that happen to be from their wedding, which took place in June 1973. Big B, who often finds himself struggling with social media, accidentally cropped his head out when he shared the collage on Instagram but the second picture is intact and just perfect. Sharing the post on his Instagram account, Big B wrote in his caption: "June 3, 1973... Thank you all for your greetings on our anniversary."

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

The veteran actor also shared a thank you note in his latest blog entry, in which he wrote: "Thank you all for your immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our wedding anniversary... June 1973... Now 48 years." The actor added in his blog, "Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us... And we truly appreciate them... For today and now."

Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.