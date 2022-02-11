On 14th Wedding Anniversary, Here's What Maanayata Posted For Sanjay Dutt

Maanayata with Sanjay Dutt. (courtesy maanayata)

So Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata are celebrating 14 years of togetherness. On Friday, Maanayata posted a special wish for husband Sanjay Dutt to wish him on the anniversary. In the video, Sanjay Dutt can be seen giving a foot massage to Maanayata. She captioned the video: "All my best days are the ones spent with you love you for being you. Happy anniversary." She added the hashtags #14, #blessed, #love, #grace, #positivity, #beautifullife and #thankyougod to her post.

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and the couple are parents to 11-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has daughter Trishala. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America. Maanayata produced the 2019 film Prassthanam.

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India last year. In the recent years, he starred in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on Disney+Hotstar. He was also seen in Torbaaz. The actor also featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The actor's line-up of films includes KGF: Chapter 2 and Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The release date of the latter was announced on Friday - it will hit the screens on July 22.