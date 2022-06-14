On 10th Wedding Anniversary, Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Shares A Loved-Up Post

Ram Charan with his wife Upasana. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidel)

New Delhi: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, and on this special occasion, Upasana has shared a loved-up post on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Ram looks dashing in a formal outfit while Upasana looks gorgeous in a teal green satin dress. Sharing the post, she wrote, "So much to be thankful for". A few days ago, the couple jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Soon after she shared the post, Ram Charan's industry friends flooded the comment section.

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Happy anniversary guys! Wish you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness p.s- love the vintage vibe to the pics #ur10". Kanika Kapoor wrote, "Gorgeous," followed with heart and lovestruck emoticons, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Happy happy anniversary to the two of you many blessings always" and Ram Charan's cousin brother Varun Konidela dropped heart emoticons.

Ahead of their wedding anniversary, Ram Charan shared an adorable picture on his Instagram in which the couple was twinning. In the picture, Ram and Upasana can be seen in white outfits and paired it with sunglasses. Check out the post below:

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married in 2012 after dating for several years. Often, Upasana shares adorable pictures of her with Ram Charan on her Instagram handle. Ahead of the release of Ram Charan's movie Acharya, she shared a post and captioned it as, "That's us All set for #Acharya This movie is for my Athama". Check out the post below:

Here's another loved-up post shared by Upasana Kamineni on her Instagram handle:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was recently seen in Acharya with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, he will be seen in RC15 with Kiara Advani.