OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses ₹ 100 Cr Mark

Despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, OMG 2 has managed to achieve a significant feat by crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie's total collection stands at an impressive ₹101.61 crores. Taran Adarsh also projected that the movie is likely to comfortably surpass the ₹125 crore milestone. As for reaching the ₹150 crore collection mark, Taran Adarsh mentioned that it will depend on the performance of Dream Girl 2, which will be hitting the big screen on August 25. In his tweet, Adarsh wrote, “100 NOT OUT… #OMG2 speeds yet again… The current trends suggest, #OMG2 should comfortably cross ₹125 cr mark… Whether or not it reaches/crosses ₹150 cr will depend on how #DreamGirl2 fares… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr. Total: ₹ 101.61 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Earlier Taran Adarsh reported that OMG 2 had a “SOLID GRIP” on the second Friday, raking in an impressive ₹6.03 crores in a single day, making the total earnings reach ₹ 91.08 crores by August 18. Taran Adarsh also noted that the screens saw a "housefull status” during the “evening shows.” In his words, “#OMG2maintains a SOLID GRIP on [second] Fri, the screens moving to #HouseFull status in evening shows… With ₹ (100 emoji) cr around the corner, it will be interesting to see where its *lifetime biz* lands up… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 91.08 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”

Reviewing the film, Taran Adarsh gave it a total of four stars and called it, “Bold. Brave. Progressive”. He wrote, “#OMG2 has a captivating plot, gripping screenwriting and solid dialogues, but what enhances the impact are the towering performances.”

Marking the movie's highlights, Taran Adarsh mentioned, “#OMG2 has some unforgettable moments, especially the courtroom sequences, but tends to get talk-heavy at times.”

Along with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam also stars in OMG 2.