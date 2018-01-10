Oh, Nothing. Just Another Pic Of Navya Naveli Nanda Looking Lovely

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda (daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda) looks lovely in these pictures shared by a fan club of hers on Instagram. In the pictures, Navya, wearing a black and white outfit, poses in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The black leather jacket just aced her look. "Beautiful and gorgeous," are the comments posted on Navya's pictures. Navya is Shweta Bachchan Nanda's elder daughter with husband Nikhil Nanda. She also has a younger brother Agastya. Last night, she attended Farah Khan's birthday party in Mumbai, along with uncle Abhishek Bachchan. She celebrated New Year in Mumbai and featured in a wonderful picture shared by granddad Amitabh Bachchan from their family-only party.
Here are the pictures which Navya's fan club shared.
She attended Farah's birthday party in a red dress.
Amitabh Bachchan shared Navya and Aaradhya's picture with the best caption ever. "Daughters be the best ... granddaughters the bestest .. Navya Naveli and Aaradhya ," he wrote. (Aaradhya is Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai's daughter).
Navya often features on Big B's Instagram feed. Just last month, he shared a picture of Navya with Shweta and grandmom Jaya Bachchan.
CommentsNavya turned heads at the Vogue Beauty Awards, which was also attended by Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta and Aishwarya. She dazzled in an ice blue gown with crystal embellishments and accentuated her look with studded earrings and nude make-up.
Of Navya's plans to enter Bollywood, Shweta in an interview to PTI said, "I will be worried if (Navya Naveli) plans to be an actor. I don't think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman. And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it."