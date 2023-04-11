OG Fashion Icon Rekha Brought Back A Look From Her 1988 Film Last Night

Rekha pictured at Manish Malhotra's house.

Film veteran and OG fashion icon Rekha was pictured at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence on Monday night. The 68-year-old actress made a statement with her OOTN last night. Rekha was pictured dressed in a golden ensemble which she accentuated with a printed cape of sorts. She was also seen wearing a gypsy style head wrap and accessorised her look with sunglasses and bright red lip colour. For the uninitiated, back in 1988, the gypsy style headwraps became quite a thing when Rekha sported them in her film Khoon Bhari Maang (post makeover).

See photos of Rekha from last night here:

Rekha pictured at Manish Malhotra's house

Rekha pictured at Manish Malhotra's house

Rekha pictured at Manish Malhotra's house

Rekha with Manish Malhotra

The actress gave us major fashion goals with every appearance that she made in the last few weeks. At the screening of Russo Brothers' Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the legendary actress wore a golden saree.

Rekha at the Citadel screening.

The veteran actor shared the carpet with Kajol and Nysa Devgan ahead of the fashion showcase at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai a few weeks ago. Neon green Kanjeevaram saree and Rekha - name a better combination, we'll wait.

Rekha with Kajol and Nysa on the red carpet

Rekha, who was one of the special guests at Dior's India-inspired pre-fall collection showcase at Mumbai's Gateway of India last month, stole the show with her signature Kanjeevaram saree and her candid expressions. ICYMI, here's what we are talking about.

When Rekha met Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Creative director of Christian Dior last month, she was dressed in a pristine white saree. Talk about fashion goals.

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), for which she even won the National Film Award for Best Actress, Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. She was last seen in R Balki-directed Shamitabh, which released in 2015. The actress also featured in a special medley song in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.