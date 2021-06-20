Of Dads And Daughters: What Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit And Others Posted On Father's Day

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture

Kajol dedicated her post to all the fathers

Mira Rajput posted a happy picture with her dad

The Internet is bombarded with Father's Day posts and Bollywood stars did their bit by sharing super cute posts for their dads. Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture with her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif are parents to 4-year-old Taimur and a baby boy that they welcomed in February this year. "Superheroes #FathersDay," Kareena Kapoor captioned the post. Kajol's Father's Day-special post featured her late dad Shomu Mukerjee, her father-in-law Veeru Devgan, and her husband Ajay Devgn (who is father to son Yug and daughter Nysa). "They share love, support and respect...They are the ones who complete the missing pieces of my puzzle./ Happy Father's Day to the dads of my life," she wrote.

See Kareena and Kajol's post here:

"Happy Father's Day to all dads and the three special ones in my life. Today is one of those days when I miss you dad and I feel blessed to have the most loving father-in-law. Seeing the bond that Ram shares with the boys fills my heart. Here's to celebrating fatherhood today and every day," wrote Madhuri Dixit.

Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, shared a reel of Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya and she wrote: "Not just on Father's Day! #sundayrituals #happyfathersday."

Equally cute was Neha Dhupia's post, dedicated to her father, her father-in-law and husband Angad Bedi (father to Mehr). "Me and my baby girl Will always be daddy's little girl ... #happyfathersday papa," she wrote.

Mira Rajput shared a picture with her dad and she wrote: "Love you the most Dad. With you it's Father's Day every day."

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor wished her dad with these words: "Nobody like him.#HappyFathersDayToTheGreatest."

"Happy Father's Day to my most amazing father! Love you Dad and to all the fantastic Fathers out there. To health and happiness," read Bhavana Panday's post.

Here are some more Father's Day greetings shared by celebs:

Which father-daughter post did you like the best? Tell us using the comments section below.