Of Course Priyanka Chopra Was At Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Wedding. See Viral Video

Questions about Priyanka Chopra's presence at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding kept popping up after pictures and videos from the wedding surfaced on social media on Thursday but we have good news for all the Priyanka fans. The actress was very much present at the wedding. On Friday morning, we chanced upon a video on Instagram, in which we got a glimpse of the Quantico actress. In the video, Priyanka could be seen dressed in a white outfit and she was seen sporting a floral tiara. Now, about Priyanka's role at the wedding - during the ceremony, when Sophie Turner couldn't find the bridal bouquet, Priyanka helped her out. Being the doting sister-in-law she is, Priyanka got up from her seat to pick up the bouquet without much ado. However, Nick Jonas quickly found it and handed it over to the bride. In another section of the video, Priyanka could be seen excitedly hugging Sophie Turner.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Unlike Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who got engaged in October 2017, opted for an unconventional wedding in Las Vegas, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Here's a glimpse of the star couple's wedding:

Diplo really streamed while Joe and Sophie were getting married I- pic.twitter.com/jsW9LVGAD6 — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 2, 2019

Both the actresses accompanied their respective partners during the recently-held Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. During the Jonas Brothers' performance, Priyanka Chopra kissed her husband Nick Jonas, a video of which is going crazy viral. This is what we are referring to:

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner quickly bonded after Nick Jonas introduced the Priyanka to his family. The Game Of Thrones star was also a part of Priyanka's bridesmaids squad at her wedding. She was even present during Priyanka's bachelorette.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Sophie Turner currently features in the eighth and the final season of the popular television show Game Of Thrones. She plays the role of Sansa Stark in the show.

