Nushrratt Bharuccha On Struggles To Get Roles: "Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor Can Reach Places I Can't"

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was recently seen in the Amazon Prime original Chhorii 2, opened up about her struggles to get meatier roles despite delivering hits in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra . When compared with contemporaries like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha's careergraphs, Nushrratt admitted there are directors whom Shraddha and Sonakshi can approach but she can't.

"They definitely have an advantage. They know the industry, they know the people. And if they don't, their parents do. So what happens is, they reach places I cannot. They can knock on doors I may not even know the address of. If I want to meet a director, who's going to give me his number? Where should I even ask for the director's address? This is a very practical problem - but it's a real one," recalled Nushrratt.

Nushrratt made her debut with Kal Kissne Dekha but she was first noticed in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011).

Sonakshi Sinha made her big debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg (2010). Shraddha Kapoor made her debut with Teen Patti, which was a flop at the box office. But the debut films' performances didn't affect Sonakshi or Shraddha's career trajectory. Nushrratt pointed out they keep on getting offers whereas she was approached by a lesser number of people.

Acknowledging the insiders' battle, the Chhorii actress said, "It's so difficult to get a director's number or set up a meeting. It's a very tough road for people who are not from the industry. I don't like calling them 'nepo kids' because they have their own struggles - but yes, they get inroads that we don't. That may have been the harder route for me. I value the people who want to work with me. I hold them close like family. I would have liked a lot more opportunities - more 'yes' than 'no's'. But I'm still very happy with the films I've got."

Nushrratt's Chhorii 2 didn't impress critics or audience. The horror film, directed by Vishal Furia, is the sequel to the 2021 film Chhorii. It also stars Soha Ali Khan, along with Gashmeer Mahajani and Hardika Sharma in lead roles.