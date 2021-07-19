'Now You Care': Britney Spears Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn In Explosive Posts

Britney Spears shared this photo. (Image courtesy: britneyspears )

Britney Spears' Instagram exploded over the last couple of days after the singer shared two lengthy notes, in the second of which she called out sister Jamie Lynn for profiting off their father's 13-year conservatorship that Ms Spears is presently fighting a court case against. In the first of these posts, Britney Spears writes, "here's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support... How dare you make it public that now you care." Fans instantly connected the dots to Ms Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn who is widely seen as having been complicit in the conservatorship that has left Britney Spears with no control of her finances and affairs.

In her second post, Britney Spears went further, writing: "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed my songs to remixes! My so-called support system hurt me deeply." She appeared to be referencing the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in which Jamie Lynn performed a medley with Hailee Steinfeld, Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson as part of a Britney Spears tribute. Ms Spears also received the Icon award at the show, handed to her by Jamie Lynn.

In her second post, Britney Spears wrote "I quit," explaining that she will no longer sing and perform "with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think."

The comments thread on both posts have been flooded with messages of support from celebrities like Paris Hilton and Selma Blair as well as responses denouncing Jamie Lynn Spears for her silence and perceived role in the conservatorship that, Britney Spears alleged in court last month, even forcibly prevented from removing a contraceptive device from her body. In an Instagram story posted after the hearing, Jamie Lynn Spears had written, "I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say I can follow her lead."

Read Britney Spears' posts here:

Despite Britney Spears' moving testimony about the "abusive" conservatorship that left her "traumatised," a judge refused to restore control of her finances to the singer. Her legal battle continues with some ups and downs; Ms Spears recently won a victory after a judge ruled that she could appoint her own lawyer. Britney Spears has long been the subject of a 'Free Britney' campaign by fans who argue that if the singer is considered fit to perform at concerts, she is fit to make her own decisions.