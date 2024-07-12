Nothing To See Here, Just Varun Dhawan Trying To Get His Daughter's Attention

Varun shared this image. (courtesy: VarunDhawan)

The award for the best dad goes to none other than Varun Dhawan. The actor has shared a video featuring himself on Instagram. Here, Varun is making a sound putting his finger inside the mouth. Why, you ask? Well, he is just trying to get his daughter's attention. Aww, too cute Varun, too cute. The text on the video read, “Trying to get my baby's attention like…” For the caption, the actor didn't waste much time and simply used a high-five emoji.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child on June 3 this year. The actor announced the happy news with a cute video featuring their pet dog Joe (a Beagle). Here, Joe is sitting in a hot-air balloon with a placard that read, “Welcome lil' sister.” In the caption, Varun wrote, “Baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.”

Varun Dhawan also marked the first Father's Day with a set of cute pictures on Instagram. In the opening frame, we can only see the little one's hand wrapped around Varun's finger. The next one features Varun and Joe's bond. Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, “Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so I'll be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad.”

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced the news of their pregnancy in February. In the monochrome frame, Varun is seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. Of course, there is Joe. He is sitting on a couch and looking at the couple. The note attached to the frame read, “We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love.”

Varun Dhawan has quite a few projects lined up. The actor will be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian version of Citadel. He also has a project with his dad, ace filmmaker David Dhawan.