Nothing To See Here. Just Shilpa Shetty And Her Mother-In-Law 'Gossiping' About Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and her mother-in-law, Usha Rani Kundra, are so much fun and the actress' latest entry on Instagram shows it. On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty shared three pictures of herself chilling with her mom-in-law in the garden area of her house and having a hearty laugh together. The duo can be seen dressed in pretty outfits from the shelves of Shilpa's clothing line DreamSS. The pictures, shared as a video, show Usha Rani Kundra "gossiping" about her son Raj Kundra with the actress. Sharing the pictures, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Gossiping about her son, Raj Kundra... my Dream Mom-in-law." Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who got married in 2009, welcomed son Viaan in 2012 and daughter Samisha via surrogacy last year.

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty posted a video of Raj Kundra and Viaan distributing blankets among poor people sleeping on the streets. Sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote this heart-warming caption of her husband: "The true mark of a good human being is when their heart is in the right place. This rare quality of yours is what drew me to you. Not only are you an amazing son, brother, and husband; but also, you're a phenomenal father. This is why I married you, Raj Kundra. Viaan and Samisha are truly blessed to be learning their values from the best! Love you!"

On Lohri, the actress posted a video featuring her whole family on social media. Take a look:

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2.