Nothing To See Here, Just Ananya Panday Being Her Fabulous Self

Actress Ananya Panday sure is a stunner and she never fails to treat her fans to some absolutely amazing pictures of herself. On Thursday, Ananya Panday dropped a brand new picture of herself on Instagram. The picture looks like it is from the young actress' recent photoshoot. Ananya looks as gorgeous as ever in the new picture. She can be seen dressed in a stunning white top. What makes the picture even better is Ananya's perfect dewy make-up. In the picture, Ananya Panday can be seen posing as she lies on what looks like a bed. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ananya Panday wrote: "Eclat."

Many fans of the actress commented on the post. Most of them dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of Ananya Panday's post.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's aforementioned post here:

Ananya Panday recently wrapped the shooting of Shakun Batra's untitled next film. The movie also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in the pivotal roles. Ananya Panday marked the shoot wrap of the film with a long emotional note on Instagram. She also complemented the note with a bunch of pictures from the movie's set. "Blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear. The best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family," she wrote in the caption. "A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love - a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore," she added.

Check out the post here:

Ananya was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Besides Shakun Batra's romantic-drama, Ananya will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.