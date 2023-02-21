Nothing, Just Anil Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur 'Getting Ripped, To Rip Each Other Apart'

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from the video. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manageris making all the right noises. Their face-off - Shelly Rungta vs Shaan Sengupta - in the spy-thriller series has everyone hooked. Oh, and, now, Anil Kapoor has shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring himself and Aditya. It is from the workout regime that the two had to follow for their respective roles in the series. The video opens with Aditya running by the beach. Next, we get a glimpse of Anil Kapoor performing some heavy-weight biceps exercises inside a gym. Oh boy. He makes it look so easy. The text attached to the video read, “Getting ripped. To rip each other apart.” Sharing the video, Anil Kapoor wrote, “It's the battle of two power-houses and we are here for it.”

The Night Manager, a Hotstar Special, premiered on February 17. The series is helmed by National Award-winning director Sandeep Modi. It is a Hindi remake of the British spy series of the same name. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, it stars Shobita Dhulipa, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

Before this, Anil Kapoor shared a motion poster of The Night Manager and wrote “A Night Manager. A ruthless arms dealer. A story to remember.” In The Night Manager, Anil Kapoor's Shailendra Rungta is a “ruthless” arms dealer. Aditya Roy Kapur's Shaan is a soldier-turned-hotelier who decided to expose Anil Kapoor.

About The Night Manager, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “This iteration of The Night Manager caters clearly to a sensibility markedly different from the one that the BBC One thriller was aimed at. It is at best a serviceable adaptation. Missing are the neat directorial flourishes that the Oscar-winning Susanne Bier brought to bear upon her game.”

Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be released on August 11.

Aditya Roy Kapur's next film is Metro…In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. It will be released on December 8.