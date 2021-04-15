'Not Okay To Attack My Family, My Claws Will Come Out': Mandira Bedi On Trolls

Mandira Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi)

Actress Mandira Bedi, who recently gave it back to a bunch of users on Instagram for posting hateful comments for her daughter Tara, said in an interview with Times Of India that it's "not okay to attack her family" as she "can't take it" and her "claws will come out." Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal adopted Tara, 4, in July last year. Talking to TOI about the haters on social media who trolled and posted insensitive comments about her little daughter and her family earlier this week, Mandira Bedi said: "I don't give two hoots about nasty comments. I can laugh over them when they are about me but it's not okay to attack my family, my children. I can't take it. My claws will come out."

Mandira, who turned 49 on Thursday, recently posted a family photo, on which a few users dropped distasteful comments about Tara, calling her a "prop daughter" and crudely suggesting that she is a misfit in the family because she's adopted. The actress later, on her Instagram story, shared a couple of screenshots of the users who called her daughter a "prop" and her a "greedy narcissist" and called them "Sickos, the biggest cowards."

Screenshot of Mandira Bedi's Instagram story.

Mandira, in her interview, said that she "never uses social media to attack people" but "it was appalling" for her to see those "nasty comments" for her daughter. "I have faced trolling from the time I have been on social media. Initially, I used to respond to negative comments, but I realised I was giving these haters what they were seeking - attention. I don't make statements, I am not rude, and I have never used social media to attack people or to make points. I use it to spread positivity. I don't know what struck me that I went through the comments on this one photograph of my family. It was appalling to see those nasty comments for a little child. What kind of people say such disgusting things about a harmless kid? While I normally ignore trolls and haters, these two-three messages that I saw late at night on Monday upset me, and this time, I felt the need to respond. Tara is innocent and too young to understand what happened, but it hurt me," she told TOI.

The actress added that some of her friends "reached out to the cyber cell and to Instagram" and as a result of which, the account of the troll is now suspended. "My blood boils at the mere thought of what that troll said about my daughter. People have angst and they're looking for ways to vent. I just wish they could use their energies for something better," she said in the interview.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal welcomed Tara to their family on July 28 last year. Introducing the little girl to her Instafam, Mandira had written: "She has come to us like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir."

Speaking about her children with TOI, Mandira Bedi said, "Tara has been with us for a few months and people often ask, 'Can you love and comfort her as much as your son Vir?' It has only been a few months and yet, each day when I hug her, kiss her and put her to sleep, I just feel that it's unbelievable just how much I love her. It's my proudest and most grateful moment to have her on one side and Vir on the other, sleeping peacefully on my shoulders. I feel blessed that I could give a family and a home to one child, and give birth to another."

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got married in 1999 and they welcomed son Vir in 2011.