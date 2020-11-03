Mandira Bedi's Daughter Tara, 4, Is Her 'LockStar'

Mandira Bedi with her daughter Tara. (courtesy mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi, who recently introduced the world to her 4-year-old daughter Tara, shared an adorable photograph with her on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. In the picture, the actress can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with her daughter. She captioned the post: "Mera tala aur chaabi bhi (my lock and also my key)." She added the hashtag #LockStar to her post. The comments section was filled up with love from Mandira's fans and friends. "Bless you and yours Mandira," read a comment. "Aww! So adorable...God bless always. Muah," read another. Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal, welcomed 4-year-old Tara into the family in July.

Last month, Mandira Bedi introduced her Instafam to her daughter Tara and she wrote: "Like a blessing from above, our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home with open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on July 28, 2020.

Mandira Bedi in an interview with Hindustan Times last year, talked about wanting to adopt a girl. "Raj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara," she said.

Mandira Bedi got married to Raj Kaushal in February, 1999. They welcomed their son Vir in 2011. In terms of work, she has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.