Mandira Bedi's Stunning Pic From Maldives Is All About The Sea And Sky

Mandira Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi has been adding stunning pictures to her vacation diaries - one post at a time. The actress, who flew to Maldives last month, is enjoying every bit of her life there and her Instagram entries prove it. On Wednesday, Mandira Bedi shared a picture of herself posing against a breathtaking view - crystal clear sea and sky. She looks gorgeous in a red bikini and her fit physique will surely give you fitness goals. Sharing the picture, Mandira captioned it in her own style: "See sea, sky, me." Her fans, who can't get enough of the picture, dropped comments like "divine beauty" and "absolutely stunning."

Check out Mandira Bedi's latest post here:

Mandira Bedi's pictures from her Maldives vacation are simply mesmerising. In one of her posts, she can be seen drinking a glass of champagne in a neon green swimsuit. "A glass of champagne and a spray of clouds always make for a pretty picture!" she captioned the post.

Before that, she posted pictures of herself enjoying sunset in Maldives.

Pictures of Mandira Bedi sun-bathing in red and black bikinis are enough to lit up Instagram. Check them out here:

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi made her Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. She is known for her performances in TV shows like Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aurat and in movies such as Saaho, Meerabai Not Out and The Tashkent Files.